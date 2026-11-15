Harrisburg’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several hands-on roles open for people who like active, steady work. All of these are full-time and based in Harrisburg, SD.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Harrisburg, SD

Harrisburg, SD Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the warehouse running smoothly by loading/unloading shipments, organizing materials, and keeping inventory records accurate. Good fit if you like staying active, working safely, and don’t mind lifting and standing.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Harrisburg, SD

Harrisburg, SD Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run and monitor production machines, load materials, and check finished parts for quality. Great for someone who can follow instructions, handle repetitive tasks, and wants to grow skills in a fast-paced production setting.

Employer: Coulter Services

Coulter Services Location: Harrisburg, SD

Harrisburg, SD Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with plastic, metal, and acrylic to cut and shape parts to customer specs using tools like saws, punches, and shears. Ideal if you enjoy hands-on fabrication, can read specs, and like detailed, quality-focused work.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Harrisburg, SD

Harrisburg, SD Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep production moving by handling materials, assisting with tasks, and checking quality while keeping your area clean and safe. Good entry point if you’re dependable, detail-oriented, and want steady work in manufacturing.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person who shows up and works hard.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.