undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚖️ Harrisburg PA Legal & Compliance – Multiple Roles $110K+
Harrisburg’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with solid options for attorneys, insurance pros, and compliance leaders. Here are several strong openings worth a look.
Compliance Manager – Product Development
- Employer: Philadelphia Insurance Companies
- Location: Harrisburg, PA (Nationwide / remote consideration, hybrid model)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $114,400 – $128,000 (national range)
Lead end-to-end product development for multiple commercial insurance lines, from research to rollout, while managing a product development team. Great fit if you have strong P&C product/underwriting experience, ISO knowledge, and want a high-impact compliance leadership role with hybrid/remote flexibility and a full benefits package.
Associate Attorney – Personal Injury Defense
- Employer: Active Consulting Services LLC
- Location: Harrisburg, PA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $140,000/year
Handle personal injury defense cases from start to finish, including discovery, motions, depositions, and trial prep, in a Monday–Friday, 9–5 schedule. Ideal for attorneys with 2–6 years of PI defense experience and an active PA Bar who want strong pay, solid benefits, and hybrid flexibility.
Commercial Trucking & Bodily Injury Claims Adjuster
- Employer: Eastern Atlantic Insurance Company
- Location: Harrisburg, PA (On-site)
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: Not listed
Investigate and resolve commercial trucking and bodily injury claims in a close-knit, family-owned insurer with roots in Harrisburg. Great move if you have 2+ years in claims, personal injury law, trucking safety, or accident investigation and want hands-on files, direct access to leadership, and stable, on-site work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has extra detail on team, growth paths, and how flexible they really are.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.