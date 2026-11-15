Harrisburg’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with solid options for attorneys, insurance pros, and compliance leaders. Here are several strong openings worth a look.

Employer: Philadelphia Insurance Companies

Philadelphia Insurance Companies Location: Harrisburg, PA (Nationwide / remote consideration, hybrid model)

(Nationwide / remote consideration, hybrid model) Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,400 – $128,000 (national range)

Lead end-to-end product development for multiple commercial insurance lines, from research to rollout, while managing a product development team. Great fit if you have strong P&C product/underwriting experience, ISO knowledge, and want a high-impact compliance leadership role with hybrid/remote flexibility and a full benefits package.

Employer: Active Consulting Services LLC

Location: Harrisburg, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000/year

Handle personal injury defense cases from start to finish, including discovery, motions, depositions, and trial prep, in a Monday–Friday, 9–5 schedule. Ideal for attorneys with 2–6 years of PI defense experience and an active PA Bar who want strong pay, solid benefits, and hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Eastern Atlantic Insurance Company

Location: Harrisburg, PA (On-site)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Investigate and resolve commercial trucking and bodily injury claims in a close-knit, family-owned insurer with roots in Harrisburg. Great move if you have 2+ years in claims, personal injury law, trucking safety, or accident investigation and want hands-on files, direct access to leadership, and stable, on-site work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has extra detail on team, growth paths, and how flexible they really are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.