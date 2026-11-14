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Harrisburg
Low-cost business attire sale at Colonial Park Mall
13 days ago
The Dress for Success South Central PA Fall Inventory Reduction Sale is open at the Colonial Park Mall with men’s and women’s business clothes starting at $5. The sale runs Saturday, November 14, 2026 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Sunday, November 15, 2026 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
This content is adapted from materials provided by YWCA Greater Harrisburg
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