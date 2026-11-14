The Dress for Success South Central PA Fall Inventory Reduction Sale is open at the Colonial Park Mall with men’s and women’s business clothes starting at $5. The sale runs Saturday, November 14, 2026 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Sunday, November 15, 2026 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by YWCA Greater Harrisburg