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Harrisburg
Work clothing sale at Colonial Park Mall
2 days ago
Dress for Success South Central PA is holding a Fall Inventory Reduction Sale at Colonial Park Mall with business attire starting at $5. The sale is open now and will close on Sunday, 2026-11-15 at 3:00 PM, offering discounted work wardrobe items while supplies last.
This content is adapted from materials provided by YWCA Greater Harrisburg
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