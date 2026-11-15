Harrisburg is busy with freight and food service right now, and local carriers are hiring. If you’ve got a CDL (or are just starting out), there are solid options here.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Training pay $1,500/week, then average $100,000/year

Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $10,000 with 1+ year foodservice delivery experience; Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, education assistance

with 1+ year foodservice delivery experience; Why it’s worth a look: Local and regional foodservice delivery where you’re home daily or often, doing essential work and building steady customer routes. You’ll unload with a two-wheeler and liftgate, so it’s active work with strong pay and benefits from day one.

Employer: Tri-State International Trucks / Ascendance Truck Centers

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time, on-call/as-needed

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you like variety and independence. You’ll move medium to heavy trucks between dealers and customers, using your CDL B (A preferred) and clean MVR, with a focus on safety checks and timely deliveries.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Harrisburg, PA (Northeast Regional)

Type: Full-time, regional OTR

Pay: $1,300–$2,000 per week ( $0.55–$0.65 per mile ), $650+ training pay for new drivers

( ), for new drivers Benefits: Full medical, dental, 401(k) , and PTO after 30 days

Full medical, dental, , and PTO after 30 days Why it’s worth a look: Great for newer CDL A drivers who want miles and structure. You’ll run 100% no-touch dry van, mostly drop-and-hook, across the Northeast with home time for a 34-hour reset after 1–2 weeks out.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more routes and shifts open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.