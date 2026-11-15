undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Harrisburg
🚌 Harrisburg PA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Harrisburg is busy with freight and food service right now, and local carriers are hiring. If you’ve got a CDL (or are just starting out), there are solid options here.
CDL Class A Delivery Truck Driver
- Employer: Performance Foodservice
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Training pay $1,500/week, then average $100,000/year
- Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $10,000 with 1+ year foodservice delivery experience; Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, education assistance
- Why it’s worth a look: Local and regional foodservice delivery where you’re home daily or often, doing essential work and building steady customer routes. You’ll unload with a two-wheeler and liftgate, so it’s active work with strong pay and benefits from day one.
Service-Transfer Driver
- Employer: Tri-State International Trucks / Ascendance Truck Centers
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, on-call/as-needed
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you like variety and independence. You’ll move medium to heavy trucks between dealers and customers, using your CDL B (A preferred) and clean MVR, with a focus on safety checks and timely deliveries.
CDL A Regional Driver – CDL Graduates Welcome
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Harrisburg, PA (Northeast Regional)
- Type: Full-time, regional OTR
- Pay: $1,300–$2,000 per week ($0.55–$0.65 per mile), $650+ training pay for new drivers
- Benefits: Full medical, dental, 401(k), and PTO after 30 days
- Why it’s worth a look: Great for newer CDL A drivers who want miles and structure. You’ll run 100% no-touch dry van, mostly drop-and-hook, across the Northeast with home time for a 34-hour reset after 1–2 weeks out.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more routes and shifts open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.