Harrisburg’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from tech and healthcare to restaurants and engineering. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these roles span on-site, hybrid, and fully remote.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Harrisburg, PA (part-time, likely hybrid/remote per firm norms)

(part-time, likely hybrid/remote per firm norms) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow Shield Federal Operations platform. You’ll run sprints, manage contractors, and keep complex tech projects on time and on budget—ideal if you have 5+ years in technical project management and strong Scrum skills.

Employer: Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar

Location: Harrisburg, PA (on-site restaurant)

(on-site restaurant) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay per posting)

Run a busy, farm-to-table restaurant with a focus on guest experience, staff development, and financial performance. Comes with growth potential plus benefits like 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, flexible schedule, and development opportunities.

Employer: Capital Blue Cross

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified in excerpt (base pay varies by experience)

Own network-led projects from idea to delivery, managing budgets from $50K to multi-million and driving process improvement. Great fit if you have 5+ years of project management, love data, and want strong benefits plus a “Best Places to Work in PA” culture.

Employer: Foursight Capital LLC (OneMain Branch Manager role)

(OneMain Branch Manager role) Location: Harrisburg, PA (on-site, local travel)

(on-site, local travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + incentives (exact range not listed)

Lead a consumer lending branch, coach a sales-focused team, and drive performance while staying compliant. Includes health benefits, up to 4% 401(k) match, ESPP, tuition reimbursement, PTO, holidays, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: CRH (Americas Materials)

Location: Harrisburg, PA (50%+ travel in region)

(50%+ travel in region) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$160,000 base + annual bonus potential

Lead operational excellence across aggregates/asphalt/construction sites—driving cost, safety, and productivity improvements. Perfect for someone with 5+ years in operations (engineering/mining/construction) who likes field work, lean methods, and influencing senior leaders.

Employer: PRIME AE Group, Inc.

Location: Harrisburg or Pittsburgh, PA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role running transportation operations across Pennsylvania for highways, bridges, and related infrastructure. You’ll oversee business performance, lead multi-office teams, and grow work with PennDOT and PTC—requires BSCE, PE, and ~20+ years in transportation design/consulting.

Employer: D&H Distributing

Location: Harrisburg, PA (fully remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the product management practice at a 100+ year-old, employee-owned tech distributor. You’ll coach PMs/POs, shape product frameworks, and guide a portfolio of digital products—ideal if you have 8+ years in product management and want remote work plus ESOP, 401(k), PTO, medical, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.