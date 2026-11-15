Harrisburg’s bar and restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Boro Bar and Grill Riverview

Boro Bar and Grill Riverview Location: Harrisburg, PA (in person)

Harrisburg, PA (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Cook on the flat top and sauté station, hit correct temps, and plate clean, good-looking dishes. You’ll keep your station stocked, cleaned, and sanitized; 1 year of cooking and restaurant experience is required, and both day and night shifts are available.

Employer: Boro Bar and Grill Riverview

Boro Bar and Grill Riverview Location: Harrisburg, PA (in person)

Harrisburg, PA (in person) Type: Other/Part-time or flexible

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Focus on the fryers: cooking wings, tossing them to order, and handling fries and other appetizers. Good fit if you like a clear station and a clear role—prep, stock, clean, and keep the fryer line moving.

Employer: Rookies Craft Burger Bar

Location: Harrisburg, PA (in person)

Harrisburg, PA (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.00 – $30.00 per hour (hourly + tips)

Lead the front of house while bartending and serving at a busy craft burger bar. You’ll need strong restaurant and supervisory experience, solid knowledge of spirits, craft beer, and cocktails, plus a flexible schedule and reliable transportation; they close on all major holidays and offer room to grow.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.