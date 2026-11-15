Harrisburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are several solid roles with clear details so you can see fast what fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus for certified techs with 1+ year experience

Lead the sterile processing team handling decontamination, assembly, sterilization, and inventory of surgical instruments. You’ll coordinate daily operations, help train new staff, and act as a key link between the Sterile Processing Department and the OR.

Employer: Chimes

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $17+/hour

Work one-on-one with youth and families through the Intensive Behavioral Health Services (IBHS) program. Paid training (including BCAT), strong benefits for 30+ hours/week, and a mission-driven nonprofit setting focused on growth and support.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Travel, full-time (36 hrs/week)

Pay: $1,508–$1,667 per week (13-week contract, nights)

Join a long-term acute care facility on a 13-week night shift contract, with possible extension. Ideal if you have 1–2 years acute care experience and current BLS, ACLS, and PALS, and want solid weekly pay plus day-one benefits and CEU access.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time contract (maternity leave coverage through March 2027)

Support elementary students across one or more campuses, providing OT services tied to IEPs. Great fit if you hold a PA OT license and enjoy school-based work, collaboration with teachers and families, and helping kids build independence in daily school routines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Harrisburg move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.