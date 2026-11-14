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Gettysburg
Flags Honor Veterans at Gettysburg Memorial
2 days ago
Thousands of flags have been placed at the Eternal Light Peace Memorial in Gettysburg as a field of remembrance. The display is meant to help people feel close to their country, their past, and their loved ones. More information: https://t.co/HDdnuzQBHK
This content is adapted from materials provided by CBS 21 News
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