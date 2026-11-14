Harrisburg’s logistics scene is busy right now, from big foodservice warehouses to national consulting firms. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced work and keeping goods moving.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Internship (full-time hours)

Internship (full-time hours) Pay: $30.10/hr up to $48.91/hr (plus overtime opportunities)

Active, physical warehouse role picking orders for local foodservice customers. You’ll use an electric pallet jack or forklift, get on-the-job training, and work in different temperature zones (dry, cooler, freezer). Must be 18+ and able to lift up to 100 lbs and be on your feet 10–12 hours.

Employer: CommunityAid

Location: Harrisburg, PA 17111

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25–$19.00/hr (all levels eligible for a $0.50 raise after 90 days)

Front-line role at a local nonprofit, taking in donations, sorting items, and keeping the warehouse area safe and organized. Great if you like customer service and staying active, with chances to learn equipment from pallet jacks up to forklifts at higher levels.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Harrisburg, PA (national firm role)

(national firm role) Type: Full-time

Pay: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=4927BPG_9_27

Senior category management role leading $50M–$100M+ software, cloud, and AI spend. You’ll run complex global negotiations with major vendors (AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, etc.), guide multi-year sourcing strategy, and mentor a sourcing team. Requires 8+ years in IT sourcing/procurement and at least a bachelor’s degree (MBA/JD strongly preferred). No visa sponsorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.