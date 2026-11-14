Harrisburg’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to seasoned pro. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Trinity Solar

Trinity Solar Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,000–$120,000 (base + commission)

Paid 4 weeks of training, base pay plus commission, and benefits (health, dental, company-paid vision, 401(k) match, life insurance). Great fit if you’re people-friendly, want to break into sales, and like the idea of helping homeowners go solar.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (abc27 / WHTM-TV)

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead digital advertising and marketing strategy for abc27, focusing on new business, growing key accounts, and data-driven campaign results. Ideal if you have 2+ years in digital marketing or media sales and enjoy consultative selling and working with high-level clients.

Employer: Boston Scientific

Location: Harrisburg, PA (field-based)

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Support hospital accounts for Boston Scientific’s urology products, with 40–50% travel, clinical in-services, and close work with physicians and nurses. Good match if you have 2+ years of sales experience, like a fast-paced medical environment, and want to grow in healthcare sales.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.