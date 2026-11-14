Harrisburg has some solid options right now if you like helping people and want steady work. These roles are all hands-on, people-focused, and hiring for multiple spots.

Employer: Merakey

Merakey Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.75/hour (with potential $2/hour Enhanced Pay option)

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in daily living, personal care, and community activities. No experience needed and paid training is provided, plus benefits like health, dental, vision, flexible schedules, and DailyPay access. Weekend-focused schedule: Sat & Sun 7am–11pm, Thu 7am–3pm.

Employer: The Arc of Cumberland and Perry Counties (CPARC)

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $17.55/hour + $1/hour overnight differential

Bonus: $500 sign-on bonus

Entry-level awake overnight role in a residential group home, helping adults with disabilities with personal care, meds, meals, and household tasks. Strong benefits: health, dental, vision at no cost for employee-only coverage, 2 weeks paid vacation in year one, life insurance, long-term disability, and retirement plan. Schedule includes Thu–Fri 8pm–10am, Fri–Sat 8pm–10am, Sat–Sun 9pm–9am.

Employer: TEAMCare Behavioral Health LLC

Location: Dauphin County (Harrisburg area), PA

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Pay: Not listed

More advanced clinical role creating behavior plans for children and teens, working closely with families and treatment teams. Requires a relevant graduate degree and mental health experience or licensure/BCBA, plus clearances and a valid PA driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles with different shifts or locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.