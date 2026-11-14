Harrisburg is busy right now with steady office and admin openings, many with set weekday hours and good benefits. If you like organized work, phones, and paperwork, these are worth a look.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: Harrisburg, PA (onsite training, then remote )

(onsite training, then ) Type: Temporary / Long-term contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed This role is all about high-volume, accurate data entry to support an audit project. Starts with a few days in the office, then you work from home with steady, repetitive tasks and clear procedures.

Employer: PSECU (credit union)

(credit union) Location: Harrisburg, PA (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM, helping the Credit Solutions team with mail, calls to members with past-due loans, and general clerical work. Good fit if you like routine, phones, and clear processes.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (PennDOT)

Location: Harrisburg, PA (no telework)

(no telework) Type: Full-time, 37.5 hrs/week

Salary: Starts at the Commonwealth entry rate for this title (exact figure not listed)

Starts at the for this title (exact figure not listed) Weekday schedule 8:00 AM–4:30 PM handling driver record updates, fee processing, logs, and phone support. Comes with strong state benefits, paid leave, and retirement options.

Employer: Pennsylvania Courts

Location: Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Judicial Center

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $33,411–$37,985 starting , up to $47,133

, up to Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM at the info desk and switchboard, plus mail sorting, package delivery, and conference room support. Offers low-cost health insurance, generous paid time off, retirement plans, and free parking.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.