Harrisburg’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transportation and infrastructure. If you’ve got civil or geotech experience, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Woolpert

Woolpert Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Volunteer (listed as VOLUNTEER, but includes paid hourly range: $31.63 – $47.50 per hour)

Volunteer (listed as VOLUNTEER, but includes per hour) Salary: $31.63 – $47.50/hour (experience-based)

Field-heavy role doing soil, concrete, and asphalt testing to support big public and private infrastructure projects. Expect up to 75% travel, lots of time on active construction sites, and a chance to grow with a large, global A/E firm that offers flexible schedules and strong benefits.

Employer: PRIME AE Group, Inc.

Location: Harrisburg or Pittsburgh, PA (flexible virtual or in-office)

(flexible virtual or in-office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Mid- to senior-level highway engineer role working on PennDOT and Turnpike projects, from preliminary design through construction documents. Good fit if you’re a PE with 5–10 years’ roadway/highway design experience and want to lead designs, mentor junior staff, and work with tools like MicroStation, Civil 3D, InRoads, or OpenRoads.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – PennDOT

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (state civil service role)

State-level role supporting PennDOT facilities across Pennsylvania—reviewing designs, estimating costs, inspecting buildings, and helping with safety and emergency response. You’ll need a PA Professional Engineer (PE) license, 4+ years civil experience (with specialty experience), and PA residency; part-time telework may be available.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.