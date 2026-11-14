Harrisburg’s tech scene is heating up, with remote and hybrid roles that pay well and work on cutting-edge tools. If you’re in IT and ready for your next move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG)

Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG) Location: Remote (U.S.-based), supporting Harrisburg/VA work

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: $85,389 – $116,975

Work on a cloud-based healthcare EDI dashboard for the VA, using Angular, Java/NodeJS, and AWS. 100% U.S. remote, Public Trust clearance, and 8+ years experience with APIs and healthcare/EDI data required; U.S. citizenship is a must.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Harrisburg, PA (Advisory practice)

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=M127ADV_2_26

Lead large ServiceNow IRM / GRC transformation programs and act as a market-facing leader with executive clients. Needs 10+ years in GRC/IRM or risk tech consulting, strong ServiceNow IRM background, and ability to travel up to 50%.

Employer: Anitech Solutions

Location: Hybrid – Pennsylvania region (remote + client visits)

Type: Full-time employee or contractor

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000

Build and run AI-powered engineering and requirements harnesses using TypeScript/Node, React, Docker, and LLM agents (Claude Agent SDK). You’ll be an early U.S. hire with real ownership, working directly with local clients and shaping the platform based on real-world use.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or flexible options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.