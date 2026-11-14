Harrisburg is busy and moving, and so is the trucking scene. If you’ve got a CDL and want steady miles with solid home time, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: RouseTrucking

RouseTrucking Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time, regional

Full-time, regional Pay: $1,350–$1,550 weekly (with $1,200 weekly minimum)

Home every weekend for a 48-hour reset, running 100% no-touch regional freight from Maine to Atlanta and west to Indiana/Illinois. Assigned 2021–2024 Freightliner Cascadias with TV, fridge, APU, and inverter, plus BCBS health, dental, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, rider and pet policy.

Employer: EMERGENCE LOGISTICS LLC (Amazon Freight Partner)

EMERGENCE LOGISTICS LLC (Amazon Freight Partner) Location: Harrisburg, PA 17103

Type: Full-time, regional

Full-time, regional Pay: $65,000–$75,000 per year

Run no-touch, drop & hook Amazon freight on consistent 36-hour round-trip shifts with guaranteed 39 hours/week and home 5 nights every week. New cabs with fridge and microwave, plus health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and more; only 3+ months CDL-A experience required.

Employer: MLB Workforce

Location: Based in Harrisburg, PA (hiring east of the Mississippi)

Based in (hiring east of the Mississippi) Type: Full-time, OTR

Full-time, OTR Pay: $93,600–$115,000 per year, $2,000+ avg weekly gross, $5,000 sign-on bonus

High-earning OTR role with $1,800–$1,900 weekly minimum guarantee (higher with Hazmat), safety bonuses, and 401(k) with match. Expect steady miles, quality equipment, and options to reset at home in the Northeast; Hazmat is preferred but not required.

If one of these fits your lifestyle and home-time needs, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.