Harrisburg’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, from state government roles to big-name firms and niche insurance work. If you’ve got regulatory, contracts, or financial crime skills, there’s real variety here.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Health

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Health Location: Harrisburg, PA (part-time telework up to 3 days/week)

(part-time telework up to 3 days/week) Type: Full-time, 37.5 hours/week

Salary: Not listed (state pay scale; starting salary may be non-negotiable)

Help shape health facility rules for the whole state. You’ll study programs, review and draft regulations, compare standards across states, and support policy teams—great fit if you like research, writing, and public health impact.

Employer: Residential Warranty Company LLC / Eastern Atlantic Insurance

Location: Harrisburg, PA (in-office only)

(in-office only) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $75,000/year

Join a small, experienced claims team handling commercial trucking and bodily injury files. This is a good match if you already adjust trucking claims, hold a TX or FL home-state adjuster license, and want steady, visible work with direct access to leadership.

Employer: AML RightSource

Location: Listed for Harrisburg, PA ; role is remote or hybrid in the U.S. (on-site as needed near company offices)

Listed for ; role is (on-site as needed near company offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $87,000/year

Application Deadline: November 30, 2026

Lead a 25+ person AML/KYC team for a global financial crime compliance firm. You’ll manage metrics, quality, and client delivery—ideal if you have 5+ years in AML/KYC or financial crime ops, 2+ years people management, and enjoy building high-performing teams.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Harrisburg, PA (national firm; travel as needed)

(national firm; travel as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency page linked in the posting

Own complex commercial contracts for KPMG’s Advisory services—MSAs, SOWs, SLAs, and SaaS deals. Great for someone with 5+ years of hands-on contract negotiation who likes working closely with sales, legal, and risk teams to move big deals to signature.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about how your experience could fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.