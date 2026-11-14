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Harrisburg
🏥 Harrisburg Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From Clinics to Urgent Care
12 days ago
Harrisburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home care, and even veterinary medicine. If you’re looking to work with patients (or pets) in a hands-on role, there’s a good mix of options here.
Pharmacy Technician, Intermediate – UPMC Community Osteopathic
- Employer: UPMC Community Osteopathic
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, rotating days/evenings, weekends & holidays
- Salary: Based on experience and education (not listed)
Work in a fast-paced hospital pharmacy helping prepare and deliver medications, including IVs and chemotherapy. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with tech, and want competitive pay, full benefits, and growth at a major health system.
Discharge Planning Associate – UPMC Community Osteopathic
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: Harrisburg, PA – Community Osteopathic campus
- Type: Full-time day shift, option for 5x8s or 4x10s, rotating weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Help patients safely transition from hospital to home or other care settings by coordinating services and resources. Ideal for RNs or bachelor’s-level social/health services grads who enjoy care coordination, problem-solving, and patient advocacy.
Telemetry Tech – Neurology, UPMC Community Osteopathic
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: Harrisburg, PA – Community Osteopathic campus
- Type: Full-time day shift (7a–7p), weekend & holiday rotation
- Salary: Not listed
Monitor cardiac rhythms for neurology patients and report changes to the care team. Good for someone with strong focus and interest in heart rhythms; telemetry/arrhythmia course required within 3 months of hire.
Lead Veterinarian / Medical Director – Small Animal & Exotics
- Employer: Animal Hospital of Dauphin County / Community Veterinary Partners
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time or part-time, custom schedule options
- Salary: Negotiable $120k–$140k base + production, up to $50k sign-on bonus
Lead an AAHA-accredited, multi-doctor hospital with options to focus on GP, exotics, surgery, or urgent care. Strong clinical support, no negative accrual, leadership stipend, 3+ weeks PTO, 6 weeks paid parental leave, CE funds, 401(k) match, and relocation/sign-on available.
Radiologic Technologist – UPMC–GoHealth Urgent Care (LinkedIn posting)
- Employer: UPMC–GoHealth Urgent Care
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; monthly incentive pay + sign-on bonus up to $10,000 (for eligible applicants)
Provide X-ray imaging and some medical assistant duties in a busy urgent care setting. Expect flexible scheduling, no overnights or on-call, generous PTO (starts at 208 hours/year), 401(k) match, and strong training and career paths (QA/QC, Training Coach, leadership).
Radiologic Technologist – UPMC–GoHealth Urgent Care (Indeed posting)
- Employer: UPMC–GoHealth Urgent Care
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $10,000 (for eligible applicants)
Same core role as above, with more detail on daily tasks: rooming patients, vitals, point-of-care testing, X-rays, and admin work. Great if you want varied work, strong benefits, and no OR, no portables, no fluoroscopy, and no overnight shifts.
Medical Assistant I – Hamilton Health Center
- Employer: Hamilton Health Center
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Not stated (typically full-time; check posting)
- Salary: Not listed
Support providers in a community health setting with rooming, vitals, EMR documentation, test follow-up, and patient education. Good for grads of an accredited MA program who want patient-facing work, team support, and experience in a busy clinic; bilingual skills are a plus.
Direct Care Worker – AbaCares Services
- Employer: AbaCares Services
- Location: Harrisburg, PA 17112
- Type: Full-time, set shifts (overnights & afternoons/evenings)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide in-home support with personal care, mobility, light housekeeping, and transportation so clients can stay independent. This role offers free employee healthcare, training, and the chance to build real one-on-one relationships with clients.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here have multiple openings and flexible options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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