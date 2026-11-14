Harrisburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home care, and even veterinary medicine. If you’re looking to work with patients (or pets) in a hands-on role, there’s a good mix of options here.

Employer: UPMC Community Osteopathic

UPMC Community Osteopathic Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time , rotating days/evenings, weekends & holidays

, rotating days/evenings, weekends & holidays Salary: Based on experience and education (not listed)

Work in a fast-paced hospital pharmacy helping prepare and deliver medications, including IVs and chemotherapy. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with tech, and want competitive pay, full benefits, and growth at a major health system.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Harrisburg, PA – Community Osteopathic campus

Type: Full-time day shift , option for 5x8s or 4x10s, rotating weekends/holidays

, option for 5x8s or 4x10s, rotating weekends/holidays Salary: Not listed

Help patients safely transition from hospital to home or other care settings by coordinating services and resources. Ideal for RNs or bachelor’s-level social/health services grads who enjoy care coordination, problem-solving, and patient advocacy.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Harrisburg, PA – Community Osteopathic campus

Type: Full-time day shift (7a–7p) , weekend & holiday rotation

, weekend & holiday rotation Salary: Not listed

Monitor cardiac rhythms for neurology patients and report changes to the care team. Good for someone with strong focus and interest in heart rhythms; telemetry/arrhythmia course required within 3 months of hire.

Employer: Animal Hospital of Dauphin County / Community Veterinary Partners

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time or part-time, custom schedule options

Full-time or part-time, Salary: Negotiable $120k–$140k base + production, up to $50k sign-on bonus

Lead an AAHA-accredited, multi-doctor hospital with options to focus on GP, exotics, surgery, or urgent care. Strong clinical support, no negative accrual, leadership stipend, 3+ weeks PTO, 6 weeks paid parental leave, CE funds, 401(k) match, and relocation/sign-on available.

Employer: UPMC–GoHealth Urgent Care

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; monthly incentive pay + sign-on bonus up to $10,000 (for eligible applicants)

Provide X-ray imaging and some medical assistant duties in a busy urgent care setting. Expect flexible scheduling, no overnights or on-call, generous PTO (starts at 208 hours/year), 401(k) match, and strong training and career paths (QA/QC, Training Coach, leadership).

Employer: UPMC–GoHealth Urgent Care

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus up to $10,000 (for eligible applicants)

Same core role as above, with more detail on daily tasks: rooming patients, vitals, point-of-care testing, X-rays, and admin work. Great if you want varied work, strong benefits, and no OR, no portables, no fluoroscopy, and no overnight shifts.

Employer: Hamilton Health Center

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Not stated (typically full-time; check posting)

Not stated (typically full-time; check posting) Salary: Not listed

Support providers in a community health setting with rooming, vitals, EMR documentation, test follow-up, and patient education. Good for grads of an accredited MA program who want patient-facing work, team support, and experience in a busy clinic; bilingual skills are a plus.

Employer: AbaCares Services

Location: Harrisburg, PA 17112

Type: Full-time , set shifts (overnights & afternoons/evenings)

, set shifts (overnights & afternoons/evenings) Salary: Not listed

Provide in-home support with personal care, mobility, light housekeeping, and transportation so clients can stay independent. This role offers free employee healthcare, training, and the chance to build real one-on-one relationships with clients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers here have multiple openings and flexible options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.