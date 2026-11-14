Harrisburg’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.95 – $16.95/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢/gallon fuel discount, and low-cost health plans for full-timers. You’ll prep deli items, keep the area stocked and clean, and work with a busy mix of travelers.

Employer: Be Inspired Salon

Be Inspired Salon Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $2,000 – $4,000 per month

Why it’s worth a look: For licensed cosmetologists with about 3 years’ experience, this offers a relaxed, friendly salon, flexible schedule, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training so you can keep growing your skills.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23+/hour plus monthly bonus

Why it’s worth a look: Lead shifts, manage crew and cash, and keep the restaurant running smoothly. Full-time managers get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, PTO, and 8 paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.