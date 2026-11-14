Harrisburg is busy right now with leadership roles, especially for folks who like fixing systems, leading teams, and owning big results.

Below are several Executive & Management jobs hiring now in and around Harrisburg, PA.

Employer: Michels Corporation (Michels Power, Inc.)

Location: Harrisburg, PA / Northeastern U.S. region

Type: Full-time, extensive travel (up to 100%)

Salary: Not listed

Lead multi‑state overhead transmission and distribution operations for one of the largest private power utility contractors in the country. This is a high‑visibility role where you’ll guide regional leaders, own safety and financial performance, and help shape how major grid projects get built across PA, NH, WV, and beyond.

Employer: CRH – Americas Materials

Location: Harrisburg, PA (travel ~50% within division)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 base + annual bonus potential

Perfect if you love lean, data, and fixing how plants run. You’ll lead performance assessments, coach site leaders, and drive cost and margin improvements across multiple locations, with strong pay, bonus potential, vehicle reimbursement, and solid benefits.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Commission on Crime and Delinquency

Location: Harrisburg, PA (hybrid telework option)

Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead grant and financial administration for programs that support communities across Pennsylvania. This role mixes staff supervision, policy work, and grant oversight, with strong state benefits, pension options, and part‑time work‑from‑home flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and pay ranges all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.