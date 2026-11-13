Harrisburg’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from fully remote corporate roles to stable state jobs with strong benefits. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a good mix here for different experience levels.

Employer: Pearson (Evaluation Systems)

Pearson (Evaluation Systems) Location: Remote , based out of Harrisburg, PA

, based out of Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $70,000/year

Application deadline: November 16, 2026 (may be extended)

This role supports ordering, payments, invoicing, reporting, and financial controls for Pearson’s educator assessment business. Good fit if you like data analysis, financial reporting, and process automation and are comfortable with tools like Oracle, Tableau/Power BI, and Excel/Power Query.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Department of Human Services

Location: Harrisburg, PA (part-time telework up to 3 days/week)

(part-time telework up to 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (state pay scale; starting rate may be non‑negotiable)

Work on large grant programs and child welfare funding, handling grant reimbursements, budgets, SAP entries, and financial reports. Great if you want stable state employment, strong benefits, and work/life balance while building experience in public-sector finance.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Department of Revenue

Location: Harrisburg, PA (part-time telework up to 3 days/week)

(part-time telework up to 3 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (state pay scale; starting rate may be non‑negotiable)

Not listed (state pay scale; starting rate may be non‑negotiable) Eligibility: Open only to current Department of Revenue employees

Senior‑level role focused on inheritance and fiduciary tax, including complex return review, trust and estate valuation, case research, and court testimony. Ideal if you already work at Revenue and want to step into a specialist track with deep technical tax work.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Listed for Harrisburg, PA (supports Medicaid markets; specifics on remote/hybrid not stated)

Listed for (supports Medicaid markets; specifics on remote/hybrid not stated) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,300 – $145,860/year + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Application window expected to close: December 14, 2026

Lead a small team of senior analysts to modernize Medicaid finance using automation, AI, and advanced analytics. Good match if you have 5+ years’ experience, strong FP&A skills, and enjoy building tools, dashboards, and scalable reporting while partnering with market CFOs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.