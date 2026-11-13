Harrisburg is seeing more high-level remote and hybrid roles tied to national companies. If you’ve got strategy or portfolio chops, these openings with CVS Health are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Harrisburg, PA (remote/hybrid, Central or East time zone preferred)

(remote/hybrid, Central or East time zone preferred) Salary: $100,000 – $231,540 base, plus bonus and equity eligibility

base, plus bonus and equity eligibility Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead how Aetna Clinical Solutions tracks KPIs, benefits, and value across major initiatives. You’ll run performance reporting for executives, manage risk on big investments, and lead a team focused on value realization.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Harrisburg, PA (remote/hybrid, Central or East time zone preferred)

(remote/hybrid, Central or East time zone preferred) Salary: $100,000 – $231,540 base, plus bonus and equity eligibility

base, plus bonus and equity eligibility Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Act as a senior strategic advisor for Aetna Clinical Solutions, tackling high-priority, complex business problems. You’ll build big business cases, do deep analysis, and shape executive decisions—ideal if you have a consulting or corporate strategy background.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Harrisburg, PA (remote/hybrid, Central or East time zone preferred)

(remote/hybrid, Central or East time zone preferred) Salary: $100,000 – $231,540 base, plus bonus and equity eligibility

base, plus bonus and equity eligibility Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Own the capital planning and investment portfolio for Aetna Clinical Solutions. You’ll guide which projects get funded, manage resource capacity, lead a team, and give executives clear options on where to invest.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits, and you might spot a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.