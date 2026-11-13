Harrisburg’s planning and energy scene is busy right now, with new projects in transportation and clean power. If you’re into shaping how this region grows, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: McCormick Taylor

McCormick Taylor Location: Harrisburg, PA (office-based with some hybrid flexibility noted)

(office-based with some hybrid flexibility noted) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on multimodal transportation plans (bike/ped, Vision Zero, Complete Streets, Safe Streets and Roads for All) and lead public outreach for projects across Pennsylvania. Great fit if you have 5–10 years’ experience, know ArcGIS and planning tools, and enjoy working with communities, officials, and project teams on real infrastructure decisions.

Employer: Renewable Careers

Location: Harrisburg, PA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, two-year rotational program

Salary: $58,000 – $76,000 base, depending on experience

Two-year program with three 8‑month rotations across Development, Engineering & Construction, and Finance & Asset Management for solar, wind, and battery projects. Ideal for recent grads with a bachelor’s in a related field who want hands-on clean energy experience, a dedicated mentor, and guaranteed permanent placement after the program.

Employer: Volta

Volta Location: Harrisburg, PA (projects across energy & infrastructure)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead land acquisition and right-of-way work for energy and infrastructure projects (oil & gas, electric transmission, renewables, BESS, utilities). Good match if you have landowner negotiation and easement experience, can travel 50%+, and want to stay close to the action on major regional projects—no college degree required if you bring strong industry experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.