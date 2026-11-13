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🚔 Harrisburg public safety jobs with multiple openings
Harrisburg has some solid options right now if you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job. These roles are steady, local, and come with clear training paths.
Weapons Screening Officer – UPMC Community Osteopathic
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: Harrisburg, PA (Community Osteopathic Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, armed
- Pay: Not listed (includes $5,000 sign-on bonus + shift differential)
You’ll run weapons detection at hospital entrances, patrol buildings and grounds, respond to alarms, and work closely with UPMC Police and local law enforcement. This role is ideal if you have prior armed security, military, or law enforcement experience and want strong benefits, paid training, and a clear path to grow within a major health system.
Security Officer – Enhanced Part Time Armed Patrol
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Part-time, armed (with option to build up to full-time hours)
- Pay: $23.35/hour
You’ll handle armed patrols, respond to incidents, and provide customer service at a set Sunday 3–11 PM shift, with the option to pick up extra shifts through their app. Good fit if you have Act 235 and want flexible hours, steady base pay, and a path into full-time security work.
Security Officer – Access Control Operations
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Harrisburg, PA (logistics & distribution site)
- Type: Full-time, unarmed
- Pay: $18.50/hour
This role focuses on access control at a busy logistics location: checking drivers and visitors, monitoring gates, logging vehicles, and doing perimeter patrols. Great if you like a set weekday 3–11 PM schedule and want paid training, benefits, and room to grow in the security field.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles with different shifts and sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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