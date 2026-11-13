Harrisburg has some solid options right now if you like keeping people safe and staying active on the job. These roles are steady, local, and come with clear training paths.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Harrisburg, PA (Community Osteopathic Hospital)

(Community Osteopathic Hospital) Type: Full-time, armed

Pay: Not listed (includes $5,000 sign-on bonus + shift differential)

You’ll run weapons detection at hospital entrances, patrol buildings and grounds, respond to alarms, and work closely with UPMC Police and local law enforcement. This role is ideal if you have prior armed security, military, or law enforcement experience and want strong benefits, paid training, and a clear path to grow within a major health system.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Part-time, armed (with option to build up to full-time hours)

Part-time, (with option to build up to full-time hours) Pay: $23.35/hour

You’ll handle armed patrols, respond to incidents, and provide customer service at a set Sunday 3–11 PM shift, with the option to pick up extra shifts through their app. Good fit if you have Act 235 and want flexible hours, steady base pay, and a path into full-time security work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Harrisburg, PA (logistics & distribution site)

(logistics & distribution site) Type: Full-time, unarmed

Pay: $18.50/hour

This role focuses on access control at a busy logistics location: checking drivers and visitors, monitoring gates, logging vehicles, and doing perimeter patrols. Great if you like a set weekday 3–11 PM schedule and want paid training, benefits, and room to grow in the security field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles with different shifts and sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.