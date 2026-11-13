Harrisburg’s creative scene is busy right now, from podcasts to TV news to community storytelling. If you’re into media, this is a good moment to get your work in front of a big audience.

Employer: Scaringi & Scaringi, PC (The Marc Scaringi Show)

Scaringi & Scaringi, PC (The Marc Scaringi Show) Location: Harrisburg, PA (in person)

Type: Contract

Pay: $200 per week

Help shape a political and legal podcast from planning to post‑production. You’ll run studio gear, record and edit audio/video, and cut clips and graphics for social media using tools like Adobe Premiere and Photoshop.

Employer: Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the on‑air face of a local TV newsroom, presenting stories across TV, web, and social. This role is for an experienced journalist (about 5+ years) who can write, anchor, report in the field, and jump on breaking news with strong live presence.

Employer: West Shore Home

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (Harrisburg area)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00AM–5:00PM

Salary: Not listed

Blend storytelling, events, and media outreach to grow a national home‑improvement brand. You’ll handle community partnerships, newsletters, press outreach, and light travel (up to 10%) with strong benefits and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later if it’s not the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.