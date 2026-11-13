Harrisburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical roles. If you’re in patient care, mental health, or imaging, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Internship / Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 10-hr night shifts)

Pay: $2,429 per week (13-week contract)

Travel rad tech role doing diagnostic imaging nights, ASAP start. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and travel-agency support while building your imaging experience.

Employer: Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Part-time, fee-for-service

Pay: $40–$45 per clinical hour

Pre-licensed LAPC role with flexible hours, supervision at no cost, and options for individual, group, and play therapy. Great if you want to grow your skills with a lighter caseload and some work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time (about 25 client sessions/week)

Pay: $70,000–$85,000 per year (posting also notes $75,000–$90,000)

Full-time therapist role for licensed clinicians (LPC, LCSW, LMFT, LAPC) who are bilingual in Spanish. Mix of in-person and telehealth, reasonable caseload, and benefits plus CEU access and leadership growth paths.

Employer: Ellie Mental Health

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time (about 25 client sessions/week)

Pay: $70,000–$85,000 per year (posting also notes $75,000–$90,000)

LCSW-only role with a focus on individual, couples, and family therapy. Hybrid in-person/telehealth schedule, flexible hours, and a straightforward pay structure with benefits and commission on claims.

Employer: MAPLE DENTAL / Nova Dental Harrisburg

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time or part-time, in-person

Pay: $55–$60 per hour plus hygiene bonus (up to $50/hour extra)

RDH role in a fast-paced, supportive office doing cleanings, X-rays, and patient education. Strong hourly pay, bonus potential, and benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, and professional development.

Employer: UPMC Community Osteopathic

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Advanced PCT role in perianesthesia with a wide range of clinical tasks (vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, IV tasks, ADLs, and more). Good step up if you have prior healthcare experience and want more responsibility in a hospital setting.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $60–$76 per hour plus bonus eligibility

Retail staff pharmacist role focused on safe dispensing, immunizations, and leading the pharmacy team. Comes with CVS’s full benefits package and a long application window through 01/12/2027.

Employer: Select Physical Therapy

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends

Pay: Salary starting around $82,000/year, based on experience

Bonus: $20,000 sign-on + $350/month student loan assistance

Outpatient sports medicine and vestibular/post-concussion role at a sports center of excellence. Great for new grads or experienced PTs who want mentorship, CEUs, and no weekend work.

Employer: UPMC Harrisburg Hospital

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Front-line support role in the NICU helping families with directions, meals, transport, supplies, and general comfort. Ideal if you like patient contact and want to get into hospital work without a clinical license.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Harrisburg, PA (day shift, Mon–Fri, up to 20% travel)

Type: Full-time

Leadership role overseeing imaging operations, staff, and quality control. Requires an associate degree in radiologic technology (bachelor’s preferred), 4+ years of imaging experience, and ARRT/RDMS/RVT/NMTCB credentials.

Employer: UPMC Post-Acute and Senior Care Services

Location: 3625 N Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time, weekdays only (8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

MA role focused on senior patients with no weekends or holidays. You’ll handle rooming, vitals, procedures, and some lead duties; all MA levels are considered, with training starting in Mechanicsburg.

Employer: All American Home Care

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time, on-call, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Home care role providing ADL support, companionship, and transport for clients in their homes. You must drive and you’ll get mileage reimbursement, making this a solid fit if you like one-on-one care and being out in the community.

Employer: Ellie Mental Health

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Part-time, fee-for-service

Pay: $40 per clinical hour

Another listing for pre-licensed LAPC therapists with flexible scheduling and telehealth options. You’ll keep a 15-session weekly caseload and get free supervision plus CEU library access.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Central PA (including UPMC Harrisburg, Community Osteopathic, West Shore)

Type: Full-time, rotating day shifts with call and holiday rotation

System-wide interventional imaging role supporting multiple hospitals. Open to various ARRT/cardiovascular tech backgrounds, with a focus on interventional procedures, contrast administration, and cross-site teamwork.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.