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🏥 Harrisburg Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles
Harrisburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical roles. If you’re in patient care, mental health, or imaging, this is a good moment to make a move.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,429/week
Employer: Trustaff Allied
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Internship / Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 10-hr night shifts)
Pay: $2,429 per week (13-week contract)
Travel rad tech role doing diagnostic imaging nights, ASAP start. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and travel-agency support while building your imaging experience.
Mental Health Therapist LAPC – Part Time
Employer: Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Part-time, fee-for-service
Pay: $40–$45 per clinical hour
Pre-licensed LAPC role with flexible hours, supervision at no cost, and options for individual, group, and play therapy. Great if you want to grow your skills with a lighter caseload and some work-from-home flexibility.
Licensed Mental Health Therapist – Bilingual Spanish
Employer: Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time (about 25 client sessions/week)
Pay: $70,000–$85,000 per year (posting also notes $75,000–$90,000)
Full-time therapist role for licensed clinicians (LPC, LCSW, LMFT, LAPC) who are bilingual in Spanish. Mix of in-person and telehealth, reasonable caseload, and benefits plus CEU access and leadership growth paths.
LCSW Mental Health Therapist
Employer: Ellie Mental Health
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time (about 25 client sessions/week)
Pay: $70,000–$85,000 per year (posting also notes $75,000–$90,000)
LCSW-only role with a focus on individual, couples, and family therapy. Hybrid in-person/telehealth schedule, flexible hours, and a straightforward pay structure with benefits and commission on claims.
Dental Hygienist
Employer: MAPLE DENTAL / Nova Dental Harrisburg
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time or part-time, in-person
Pay: $55–$60 per hour plus hygiene bonus (up to $50/hour extra)
RDH role in a fast-paced, supportive office doing cleanings, X-rays, and patient education. Strong hourly pay, bonus potential, and benefits like 401(k) match, health, dental, and professional development.
Patient Care Technician – Senior, Perianesthesia
Employer: UPMC Community Osteopathic
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time
Advanced PCT role in perianesthesia with a wide range of clinical tasks (vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, IV tasks, ADLs, and more). Good step up if you have prior healthcare experience and want more responsibility in a hospital setting.
Staff Pharmacist – Full Time
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
Pay: $60–$76 per hour plus bonus eligibility
Retail staff pharmacist role focused on safe dispensing, immunizations, and leading the pharmacy team. Comes with CVS’s full benefits package and a long application window through 01/12/2027.
Physical Therapist – $20K Sign-On Bonus
Employer: Select Physical Therapy
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends
Pay: Salary starting around $82,000/year, based on experience
Bonus: $20,000 sign-on + $350/month student loan assistance
Outpatient sports medicine and vestibular/post-concussion role at a sports center of excellence. Great for new grads or experienced PTs who want mentorship, CEUs, and no weekend work.
Patient & Family Concierge – NICU
Employer: UPMC Harrisburg Hospital
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time
Front-line support role in the NICU helping families with directions, meals, transport, supplies, and general comfort. Ideal if you like patient contact and want to get into hospital work without a clinical license.
Supervisor, Specialty Imaging Services
Employer: UPMC
Location: Harrisburg, PA (day shift, Mon–Fri, up to 20% travel)
Type: Full-time
Leadership role overseeing imaging operations, staff, and quality control. Requires an associate degree in radiologic technology (bachelor’s preferred), 4+ years of imaging experience, and ARRT/RDMS/RVT/NMTCB credentials.
Medical Assistant – Senior Care Services
Employer: UPMC Post-Acute and Senior Care Services
Location: 3625 N Progress Ave, Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time, weekdays only (8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)
MA role focused on senior patients with no weekends or holidays. You’ll handle rooming, vitals, procedures, and some lead duties; all MA levels are considered, with training starting in Mechanicsburg.
On-Call Caregivers (Must Drive)
Employer: All American Home Care
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time, on-call, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Home care role providing ADL support, companionship, and transport for clients in their homes. You must drive and you’ll get mileage reimbursement, making this a solid fit if you like one-on-one care and being out in the community.
Mental Health Therapist LAPC – Part Time
Employer: Ellie Mental Health
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Part-time, fee-for-service
Pay: $40 per clinical hour
Another listing for pre-licensed LAPC therapists with flexible scheduling and telehealth options. You’ll keep a 15-session weekly caseload and get free supervision plus CEU library access.
Interventional Technologist
Employer: UPMC
Location: Central PA (including UPMC Harrisburg, Community Osteopathic, West Shore)
Type: Full-time, rotating day shifts with call and holiday rotation
System-wide interventional imaging role supporting multiple hospitals. Open to various ARRT/cardiovascular tech backgrounds, with a focus on interventional procedures, contrast administration, and cross-site teamwork.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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