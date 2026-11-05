Pediatric Capacity Building Institute Graduates New Cohort

The Pennsylvania Pediatric Capacity Building Institute (PCBI) has graduated a new cohort of participants trained to help build a stronger, more responsive, and more accessible system of care for children, youth, and their families across the Commonwealth. PA Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh joined the graduation event and said the institute is meant to bring in new ideas, refresh past ideas, break down silos, and spark conversation and solutions that agencies can put into action together to better coordinate care.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pennsylvania Department of Human Services