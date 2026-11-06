🚌 Harrisburg Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Harrisburg has steady demand for drivers right now, from food delivery to auto parts. If you like being on the road, there are several ways to earn, with both employee and contractor options.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Performance Foodservice Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ride along with a CDL driver and help deliver food products to restaurants and other customers. This role comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and education assistance, plus a clear path to grow in food distribution.

Employer: Not listed (1099 contractor role)

Not listed (1099 contractor role) Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Pay: $150–$200 per day

Use your own minivan or cargo van to deliver packages locally, with loading starting at 1:30 PM daily. Good fit if you want to set your own pace, already have delivery experience, and don’t mind handling packages up to 50 lbs.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and help in-store between runs—no CDL required. Comes with competitive pay, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and medical/vision/dental options even for part-timers.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time role driving company vehicles to move parts between AutoZone stores and commercial customers. You’ll need to be 21+, able to work a flexible schedule, and you’ll get access to benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—driver roles in Harrisburg tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.