🛒 Harrisburg Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Harrisburg has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from gyms to auto parts to grocery. Good options here if you like helping people and want room to grow.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $29.50/hr; Year 1 Store Manager potential: $83,000–$100,500 (salary + bonus, varies by location) Lead from the front in a fast-paced grocery store while you learn everything needed to run your own ALDI. Strong training, clear growth path into store management, and a solid benefits package for full-time employees.

Employer: DXL Group

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed Help guests find Big + Tall menswear and act as a key holder with some leadership duties. Standout perks include early closing (no late nights) and eligibility for quarterly bonuses for the whole team.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed Be the go-to person for customers needing auto parts, both retail and wholesale. Good fit if you like problem-solving, learning about cars, and working in a busy, team-focused store.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed Support the Store Manager, lead the team, and drive sales while keeping customer service strong. Nice option if you want leadership experience in automotive retail with access to benefits and discounts even as a part-timer.

Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Part-time (weekend shift Sat & Sun 11:30am–7:30pm )

(weekend shift ) Pay: Starting at $11/hr with scheduled hourly increases over time Welcome members, answer questions, and keep the gym clean and friendly. Comes with PTO for all employees, a free Black Card membership, and strong promotion potential (most managers started in entry-level roles).

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed Help customers find the right parts, handle basic installs like wipers and batteries, and keep the store running smoothly. Good match if you have basic car knowledge and want a full-time role with growth potential.

Pick one or two that fit your schedule and experience, click through, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.