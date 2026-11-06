🏥 Harrisburg Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Tech Roles Open

Harrisburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across hospitals and clinics. Here are a few solid openings if you want to build or level up a medical career in the area.

Employer: Trimedx

Trimedx Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping lifesaving medical equipment running safely and accurately. Good fit if you have 3+ years biomedical experience and an associate degree in electronics/technical field (or equivalent), and want strong training, growth, and national opportunities plus a full benefits package.

Employer: UPMC / University of Pittsburgh Physicians

Location: Harrisburg, PA (UPMC Children’s Harrisburg)

(UPMC Children’s Harrisburg) Type: Full-time physician

Salary: Not listed

Academic-style role helping grow the pediatric endocrinology service line in a newly remodeled children’s hospital setting. Ideal if you’ve completed pediatric endocrinology fellowship and are Board Certified/Eligible, and want close ties to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with access to research and mentorship.

Contact: bordnerdm2@upmc.edu to learn more.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time, rotating shifts (days/evenings/nights, weekends, holidays)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level bedside role on a neurology unit, with a special program that gives you both a home unit and experience across other units to build skills and confidence. You’ll handle ADLs, vitals, EKGs, specimen collection, and more; requires a high school diploma plus healthcare experience and BLS/CPR (CNA preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and good internal transfer options once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.