👔 Harrisburg Management Roles with Multiple Remote Options

Harrisburg is seeing more management and project roles that let you work from home while still growing your career. Here are several leadership‑leaning openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Harrisburg, PA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year

Application deadline: 10/17/2026 (may be extended)

This role supports school assessment programs, managing projects from start to finish and serving as a key contact for clients and internal teams. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of project management, strong communication skills, and like a fast-paced, fully remote environment with national impact in education.

Employer: TixStone Solutions

TixStone Solutions Location: Hybrid remote in Harrisburg, PA 17110

Type: Part-time (about 16 hours/week)

Salary: $21.00 – $23.00/hour

Help keep multiple client projects organized by tracking tasks, managing data, and doing outreach by email and phone. Great if you want flexible, part-time hours (mostly Mon/Wed/Thu mid-day), can work from home 75% of the time, and are comfortable with Microsoft Office and a quiet home office setup.

Employer: CLEAResult

Location: Remote within PA (and select Northeast states)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,000 – $56,000/year (depending on experience)

Join an energy-efficiency leader, managing program data, reporting, and team coordination to keep sustainability programs running smoothly. Ideal if you have 2–4 years of customer/client engagement, enjoy data and process improvement, and want strong benefits plus a fully remote setup from Pennsylvania.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often train the right person who shows clear interest and potential.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.