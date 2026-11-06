🍽️ Harrisburg Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Harrisburg’s food scene is busy right now, from hospitals to hotels to sushi spots. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options hiring.

Employer: MCR Hotels

MCR Hotels Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Behind-the-scenes hotel role focused on clean, safe, friendly spaces. You’ll handle hallways, trash, linens, light stocking, and guest luggage. Comes with hotel discounts, weekly pay, PTO, health/dental/vision (after 30 days), retirement options, and career growth.

Employer: Shinjuku Station Revolving Sushi Bar

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Pay: Projected $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-house role greeting guests, seating, answering phones, and running food. Fast-paced, social job with a focus on Japanese hospitality and learning the sushi menu. Offers employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Perkins Restaurants & Bakery

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, 30–39 hours/week typical

Pay: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you’re new to restaurant work or coming back after a break. They’ll train you, hours are flexible, and it’s open to applicants without a diploma. Includes employee discount and paid training.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Within 40 miles of Harrisburg, PA (multiple locations; bench role)

Within (multiple locations; bench role) Type: Not stated (restaurant management role)

Not stated (restaurant management role) Salary: $62,500 – $75,000 per year

Why it’s worth a look: Higher-level restaurant management job where you support several locations until you’re assigned a home store. You’ll help lead a team of 15+ people, drive sales, and oversee food and team safety. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), HSA match, stock, employee discount, and growth-focused training.

Employer: UPMC

Location: UPMC Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time , 7:00am–3:30pm , includes weekends and holidays

, , includes Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hospital-based food service role delivering meals to patients, collecting menus, and following strict food safety and infection control. Daytime hours and a stable healthcare setting; work permit needed if under 18.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good hospitality roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.