🐱 Sweet Harrisburg Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes

Three very special kittens in Harrisburg, PA are hoping to trade foster life for forever families. All are with Loving Care Cat Rescue of Central PA and are currently in foster homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born August 15, 2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Rescue: Loving Care Cat Rescue of Central PA

Background: Rescued from a feral colony with siblings Minnow, Shrimp, and Squid.

Rescued from a feral colony with siblings Minnow, Shrimp, and Squid. Personality notes from rescue: Quiet but brave, thinks he’s a little champion, and has shown an outgoing side in foster care.

👉 Meet Shark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born August 15, 2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Rescue: Loving Care Cat Rescue of Central PA

Background: Rescued as a baby from a feral colony with siblings Shark, Squid, and Shrimp.

Rescued as a baby from a feral colony with siblings Shark, Squid, and Shrimp. Personality notes from rescue: Brave, independent, energetic, and learning to enjoy human attention and pets (with purrs as a reward!).

👉 Meet Minnow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born July 31, 2026 )

Baby (born ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Rescue: Loving Care Cat Rescue of Central PA

Background: Originally part of a TNVR program with Steelton Community Cats, but was kept indoors because she was “too sweet” to return outside. Now in foster care in Susquehanna Township .

Originally part of a TNVR program with Steelton Community Cats, but was kept indoors because she was “too sweet” to return outside. Now in foster care in . Personality notes from rescue: Very sweet, playful, loves lap time and chin rubs, and has very soft fur.

👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Harrisburg, PA and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these little ones. Visit their links, share with friends, or contact Loving Care Cat Rescue of Central PA to learn more.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.