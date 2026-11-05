📣 Harrisburg Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Harrisburg has a solid mix of sales roles right now, from property leasing to field sales. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rentokil Pest Control North America

Rentokil Pest Control North America Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38,000–$68,000/year base (plus potential incentives/commission)

(plus potential incentives/commission) Why it’s interesting: Field-based role selling pest control services to homeowners. Benefits start Day 1, company vehicle and gas card, and lots of room to grow your sales career with a global brand.

Employer: Rushmore Management

Rushmore Management Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $25–$30/hour + commission

Why it’s interesting: Lead the leasing process, tours, and resident relations while helping keep occupancy high. Strong fit if you have 2+ years in apartment leasing and enjoy sales, customer service, and some social media marketing.

Employer: S.A. Comunale Co., Inc.

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive salary + benefits)

Not listed (competitive salary + benefits) Why it’s interesting: B2B role selling fire alarm service contracts and small projects to contractors and building owners. Good match if you have 2+ years selling fire protection service contracts, know NFPA 72, and like building long-term client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.