🏥 Harrisburg, PA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Great Openings

Harrisburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, home care, and telehealth. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there are solid options here from entry-level to advanced practice.

Employer: Medtronic

Location: Harrisburg/Allentown, PA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,000 – $114,000 + Sales Incentive Plan

Support neurosurgery, navigation, and robotics in the OR, traveling to multiple hospitals in the region. Great fit if you have clinical/medical imaging or robotics experience and want high-tech, patient-impactful work with strong benefits.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Negotiable + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Work in a SNF helping residents regain function and independence, with daily pay, generous PTO, and strong CEU support. Ideal if you want a stable, team-focused setting with room to grow.

(Note: Another Saber PT listing is similar; this is the core role.)

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Remote from PA (and select states)

Type: Full-time, Call Center/Telehealth

Pay Range: $50.48 – $84.62/hour + bonus eligibility

Provide phone-based counseling for chronic disease patients (especially diabetes), focusing on education and adherence. Great if you’re a PharmD/BS Pharm with PA license who enjoys patient conversations and working from home.

Employer: UPMC

Location: UPMC Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Monitor cardiac rhythms, recognize arrhythmias, and support nursing units with telemetry troubleshooting. Good entry into acute care if you have a HS diploma and can complete a telemetry/arrhythmia course within 3 months.

Employer: UPMC in Central PA

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time Physician (Inpatient)

Focus on inpatient urology with a 7-on/7-off schedule, DaVinci Xi access, and a large referral network. Offers competitive base salary, quality incentive bonus, lucrative sign-on, residency stipend, and relocation.

Employer: UPMC / University of Pittsburgh Physicians

Location: UPMC Children’s Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time Physician

Join a growing pediatric radiology service linked directly with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Ideal for fellowship-trained pediatric radiologists wanting academic connection plus community impact.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Harrisburg, PA (acute care hospital)

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $1,630 – $1,797 per week

Short-term acute care PT contract with potential extension, day or night 8-hour shifts. Comes with day-one benefits, CEU access, and strong recruiter support—nice if you want travel pay while staying in PA.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Negotiable

Provide SLP services in a skilled nursing setting with daily pay, PTO, and free CEUs. Great for SLPs who like geriatric care and a steady caseload.

Employer: UPMC Pinnacle Health Cardiovascular Institute

Location: Harrisburg, PA (multiple sites)

Type: Full-time Advanced Practice Provider

Daylight Monday–Friday with flexible locations and schedules, covering both inpatient and outpatient cardiology. Offers structured orientation, strong benefits, and a collaborative cardiology team; cardiology experience preferred but not required.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Harrisburg, PA (home health)

Type: Full-time (other), plus part-time/PRN options

Pay: $33 – $36/hour, weekly pay

Provide 1:1 nursing in patients’ homes with flexible scheduling and strong benefits. Good match if you want a calmer pace, consistent cases, and more time with each patient.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Location: Harrisburg, PA (home hospice territory)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $16 – $23.85/hour (mix of per-visit and hourly)

Support hospice patients at home with personal care, light homemaking, and comfort-focused support. Great for CNAs with a heart for end-of-life care and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: PDI Health

Location: Harrisburg/Lancaster/Allentown, PA (mobile)

Type: Per Diem / PRN (every other Saturday, 9a–5p)

Perform mobile general and vascular ultrasound exams in long-term care and home settings, using a company car with EZ-Pass and gas card. Perfect if you want extra weekend income and more independence.

Employer: Centurion Health (MHM Solutions)

Location: Harrisburg, PA (remote with occasional office visits)

Type: Independent contractor, ~25 hours/week

Provide non-direct care consultation to Pennsylvania’s Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services—policy input, complex case discussions, and technical assistance. Good for board-certified child/adolescent psychiatrists interested in systems-level impact.

If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the window’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.