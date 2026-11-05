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🏥 Harrisburg, PA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Great Openings
Harrisburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, home care, and telehealth. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there are solid options here from entry-level to advanced practice.
Clinical Specialist, Cranial & Spinal Technologies
Employer: Medtronic
Location: Harrisburg/Allentown, PA (field-based)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $76,000 – $114,000 + Sales Incentive Plan
Support neurosurgery, navigation, and robotics in the OR, traveling to multiple hospitals in the region. Great fit if you have clinical/medical imaging or robotics experience and want high-tech, patient-impactful work with strong benefits.
Physical Therapist (PT) – Skilled Nursing Facility
Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time, Days
Salary: Negotiable + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Work in a SNF helping residents regain function and independence, with daily pay, generous PTO, and strong CEU support. Ideal if you want a stable, team-focused setting with room to grow.
(Note: Another Saber PT listing is similar; this is the core role.)
Clinical Pharmacist – Pharmacy Advisor (Remote)
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Remote from PA (and select states)
Type: Full-time, Call Center/Telehealth
Pay Range: $50.48 – $84.62/hour + bonus eligibility
Provide phone-based counseling for chronic disease patients (especially diabetes), focusing on education and adherence. Great if you’re a PharmD/BS Pharm with PA license who enjoys patient conversations and working from home.
Telemetry Tech – Harrisburg Hospital
Employer: UPMC
Location: UPMC Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time
Monitor cardiac rhythms, recognize arrhythmias, and support nursing units with telemetry troubleshooting. Good entry into acute care if you have a HS diploma and can complete a telemetry/arrhythmia course within 3 months.
Urology Hospitalist – 7 On / 7 Off
Employer: UPMC in Central PA
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time Physician (Inpatient)
Focus on inpatient urology with a 7-on/7-off schedule, DaVinci Xi access, and a large referral network. Offers competitive base salary, quality incentive bonus, lucrative sign-on, residency stipend, and relocation.
Pediatric Radiologist – Help Grow Children’s Services
Employer: UPMC / University of Pittsburgh Physicians
Location: UPMC Children’s Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time Physician
Join a growing pediatric radiology service linked directly with UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Ideal for fellowship-trained pediatric radiologists wanting academic connection plus community impact.
Travel Acute Care Physical Therapist – 13 Weeks
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Harrisburg, PA (acute care hospital)
Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)
Pay: $1,630 – $1,797 per week
Short-term acute care PT contract with potential extension, day or night 8-hour shifts. Comes with day-one benefits, CEU access, and strong recruiter support—nice if you want travel pay while staying in PA.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) – SNF
Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time, Days
Salary: Negotiable
Provide SLP services in a skilled nursing setting with daily pay, PTO, and free CEUs. Great for SLPs who like geriatric care and a steady caseload.
PA or CRNP – General Cardiology
Employer: UPMC Pinnacle Health Cardiovascular Institute
Location: Harrisburg, PA (multiple sites)
Type: Full-time Advanced Practice Provider
Daylight Monday–Friday with flexible locations and schedules, covering both inpatient and outpatient cardiology. Offers structured orientation, strong benefits, and a collaborative cardiology team; cardiology experience preferred but not required.
Full-Time Dayshift LPN – Homecare
Employer: Maxim Healthcare
Location: Harrisburg, PA (home health)
Type: Full-time (other), plus part-time/PRN options
Pay: $33 – $36/hour, weekly pay
Provide 1:1 nursing in patients’ homes with flexible scheduling and strong benefits. Good match if you want a calmer pace, consistent cases, and more time with each patient.
CNA Hospice Aide
Employer: Optum / Amedisys
Location: Harrisburg, PA (home hospice territory)
Type: Full-time
Pay Range: $16 – $23.85/hour (mix of per-visit and hourly)
Support hospice patients at home with personal care, light homemaking, and comfort-focused support. Great for CNAs with a heart for end-of-life care and a valid driver’s license.
Ultrasound Technologist (General/Vascular) – PRN Weekends
Employer: PDI Health
Location: Harrisburg/Lancaster/Allentown, PA (mobile)
Type: Per Diem / PRN (every other Saturday, 9a–5p)
Perform mobile general and vascular ultrasound exams in long-term care and home settings, using a company car with EZ-Pass and gas card. Perfect if you want extra weekend income and more independence.
Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist – Policy/Consult Role
Employer: Centurion Health (MHM Solutions)
Location: Harrisburg, PA (remote with occasional office visits)
Type: Independent contractor, ~25 hours/week
Provide non-direct care consultation to Pennsylvania’s Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services—policy input, complex case discussions, and technical assistance. Good for board-certified child/adolescent psychiatrists interested in systems-level impact.
If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the window’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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