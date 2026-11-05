🍽️ Multiple Harrisburg Food & Hospitality Jobs, $20+/hr Options

Harrisburg’s food scene is busy, and so is hiring. Here are several solid restaurant jobs, from entry-level crew to management, all looking right now.

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

McDonald's (independent franchise) Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Lead shifts at a busy McDonald’s while enjoying same day pay, free Doctor on Demand for you and your dependents from day one, free meals on shift, 50% off when you’re off, 401(k) with match, paid vacation (if eligible), and college tuition assistance. You’ll manage crew, scheduling, food safety, and customer service; quick-service restaurant experience and age 18+ are required.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Weekly pay (rate not listed)

Great fit if you want flexible hours and a first job or side job. Perks include weekly pay, flexible scheduling, shift meal and family dining discounts, best-in-class training, and access (if eligible) to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and well-being programs. Open to all backgrounds; you just need to be at least 16 and eligible to work in the U.S.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20+ per hour plus monthly bonus

Run shifts at a fast-growing chicken concept and get strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, pharmacy, FSAs, company-paid life and disability, 401(k) with match, gym membership program, tuition reimbursement, PTO, sick time, 8 paid holidays, and weekly pay (in most locations). Ideal if you have restaurant leadership experience and want a clear growth path.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Weekly pay and bonus program (exact amounts not listed)

Lead the whole restaurant, from sales and profits to training and local marketing. You’ll get weekly pay, a bonus program, free shift meals, discounts, PTO, 401(k), tuition benefits, and access (if eligible) to medical, dental, and vision. You’ll need at least one year of restaurant or retail management experience and strong customer service examples.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.