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👔 Harrisburg, PA Executive & Management – Multiple Open Roles
Harrisburg’s leadership job market is busy right now, with openings in utilities, healthcare, state government, and civil engineering. If you’ve got management or senior operations experience, this is a good moment to look around.
Operations Manager, T&D
Employer: Harlan Electric Company (a MYR Group subsidiary)
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (weekly pay, range based on experience)
Lead regional operations for a major powerline and clean energy contractor. You’ll manage budgets, project performance, safety, client relationships, and a team of field and office staff across transmission and distribution work.
Senior Analyst – Specialty Operations Process Improvement
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
Salary: $46,988 – $102,000/year + bonus eligible
Drive process and performance improvements for CVS Specialty Pharmacy operations. This role is great if you enjoy Lean Six Sigma, data analysis, and leading cross‑functional projects to boost efficiency, quality, and customer experience.
Organizational Change Management Specialist (Information Technology Executive 2)
Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Location: Harrisburg, PA (hybrid – 3 days in office, 2 days telework in PA)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (state executive IT pay scale; starting salary may be non‑negotiable)
Shape how state agencies adopt new tech and processes across Pennsylvania. You’ll design and run change management strategies, advise executives, lead communications and training, and measure adoption for large digital transformation projects.
Project Manager – Municipal
Employer: LIVIC Civil
Location: Harrisburg, PA (with travel to other PA offices and project sites)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Join a growing civil engineering firm and lead municipal projects from design through construction. You’ll manage plans, budgets, QA/QC, client and agency meetings, and mentor staff, with clear paths into higher‑level project or business development leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.