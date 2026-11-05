👔 Harrisburg, PA Executive & Management – Multiple Open Roles

Harrisburg’s leadership job market is busy right now, with openings in utilities, healthcare, state government, and civil engineering. If you’ve got management or senior operations experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Harlan Electric Company (a MYR Group subsidiary)

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay, range based on experience)

Lead regional operations for a major powerline and clean energy contractor. You’ll manage budgets, project performance, safety, client relationships, and a team of field and office staff across transmission and distribution work.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $46,988 – $102,000/year + bonus eligible

Drive process and performance improvements for CVS Specialty Pharmacy operations. This role is great if you enjoy Lean Six Sigma, data analysis, and leading cross‑functional projects to boost efficiency, quality, and customer experience.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Location: Harrisburg, PA (hybrid – 3 days in office, 2 days telework in PA)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (state executive IT pay scale; starting salary may be non‑negotiable)

Shape how state agencies adopt new tech and processes across Pennsylvania. You’ll design and run change management strategies, advise executives, lead communications and training, and measure adoption for large digital transformation projects.

Employer: LIVIC Civil

Location: Harrisburg, PA (with travel to other PA offices and project sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a growing civil engineering firm and lead municipal projects from design through construction. You’ll manage plans, budgets, QA/QC, client and agency meetings, and mentor staff, with clear paths into higher‑level project or business development leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.