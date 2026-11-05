🛒 Harrisburg, PA Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Openings

Harrisburg has a nice mix of retail and customer service jobs right now, from seasonal mall work to full‑time roles with solid pay and benefits.

Below are several options worth a look if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Boscov's Department Store, LLC

Boscov's Department Store, LLC Location: Colonial Park Mall, Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time & Part-time seasonal

Full-time & Part-time Pay/Benefits: Competitive starting rate, weekly pay , employee discount

Competitive starting rate, , employee discount Highlight: Open interviews in person at Colonial Park Mall on Saturday, November 14, 2026, 12–4 PM. Great if you want fast, seasonal work in sales or stock with a classic department store.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Harrisburg, PA (on-site, 5 days/week)

Harrisburg, PA (on-site, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $41,000 – $62,930 base, hourly; incentive eligible

base, hourly; incentive eligible Highlight: Front‑line role in a Trane Supply store helping customers solve parts and equipment issues. Good fit if you like problem‑solving, order management, and want day‑one benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and training.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Harrisburg, PA (HQ office)

Harrisburg, PA (HQ office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Starting at $55,000+

Highlight: Unique customer service role at the crossroads of show business and trucking. You’ll support touring theater and live entertainment clients, handle calls, track requests, and sometimes be on evening/weekend on‑call rotation.

Employer: Truist

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg, PA Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, 1st shift Salary: Not listed (role includes vacation, sick time, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) )

Not listed (role includes ) Highlight: Blend of teller work and client relationship building. You’ll handle transactions, teach customers digital banking, and do some outbound calling. Good next step if you have cash‑handling and sales experience.

Employer: Sheetz

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg, PA Type: Full-time (4 weekend days/month; extra pay for overnights)

Full-time (4 weekend days/month; extra pay for overnights) Pay/Benefits: Additional $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am , competitive pay, PTO, 100% paid maternity/paternity leave , tuition reimbursement, bonuses, food & drink discounts

Additional , competitive pay, PTO, , tuition reimbursement, bonuses, food & drink discounts Highlight: High‑energy convenience store role mixing customer service, food prep, and cashiering. Strong choice if you want a busy job with clear growth paths and strong benefits.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg, PA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlight: Lead the whole store: hire, train, schedule, drive sales, manage P&L, and keep operations tight. Ideal if you have retail leadership experience and some automotive parts knowledge.

Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg, PA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlight: Department‑level leader over footwear and apparel. You’ll coach teammates, set schedules, lead merchandising, and sometimes run the store. Great for someone with 1–3 years of retail and a love of sports or athleisure.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg, PA Type: Full-time (varied schedules)

Full-time (varied schedules) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlight: Customer‑facing beauty role helping shoppers with hair color, cosmetics, skin care, and nails. Comes with product discounts, free samples, and training, plus potential eligibility for medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO based on hours.

Employer: DXL Big & Tall

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg, PA Type: Likely full-time or part-time with key holder responsibility (not specified)

Likely full-time or part-time with key holder responsibility (not specified) Salary: Not listed; quarterly bonuses for the entire team

Not listed; for the entire team Highlight: Specialty menswear store (Big & Tall) where you’ll sell, style, and help coach teammates, plus hold keys and help lead the floor. Stores are freestanding and close at 7pm, which is rare in retail.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Location: North Front Street, Steelton (Harrisburg area), PA

North Front Street, Steelton (Harrisburg area), PA Type: Full-time (75 hours biweekly; no telework)

Full-time (75 hours biweekly; no telework) Salary: Not listed; state role with strong benefits, retirement options, paid leave

Not listed; state role with Highlight: Run a state liquor store end‑to‑end: staff leadership, sales, inventory, compliance, and cash handling. Good move if you have supervisory retail experience and want long‑term stability with government benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.