undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Harrisburg
🛒 Harrisburg, PA Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Harrisburg has a nice mix of retail and customer service jobs right now, from seasonal mall work to full‑time roles with solid pay and benefits.
Below are several options worth a look if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.
Boscov's – Seasonal Retail Sales Hiring Event
- Employer: Boscov's Department Store, LLC
- Location: Colonial Park Mall, Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time & Part-time seasonal
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive starting rate, weekly pay, employee discount
- Highlight: Open interviews in person at Colonial Park Mall on Saturday, November 14, 2026, 12–4 PM. Great if you want fast, seasonal work in sales or stock with a classic department store.
Customer Sales Associate
- Employer: Trane Technologies
- Location: Harrisburg, PA (on-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $41,000 – $62,930 base, hourly; incentive eligible
- Highlight: Front‑line role in a Trane Supply store helping customers solve parts and equipment issues. Good fit if you like problem‑solving, order management, and want day‑one benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and training.
Customer Service Specialist – Live Entertainment Logistics
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Harrisburg, PA (HQ office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Starting at $55,000+
- Highlight: Unique customer service role at the crossroads of show business and trucking. You’ll support touring theater and live entertainment clients, handle calls, track requests, and sometimes be on evening/weekend on‑call rotation.
Universal Banker – Linglestown Rd
- Employer: Truist
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed (role includes vacation, sick time, holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k))
- Highlight: Blend of teller work and client relationship building. You’ll handle transactions, teach customers digital banking, and do some outbound calling. Good next step if you have cash‑handling and sales experience.
Store Team Member – Full-Time – #523
- Employer: Sheetz
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time (4 weekend days/month; extra pay for overnights)
- Pay/Benefits: Additional $1.50/hr for 10pm–6am, competitive pay, PTO, 100% paid maternity/paternity leave, tuition reimbursement, bonuses, food & drink discounts
- Highlight: High‑energy convenience store role mixing customer service, food prep, and cashiering. Strong choice if you want a busy job with clear growth paths and strong benefits.
Store Manager
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlight: Lead the whole store: hire, train, schedule, drive sales, manage P&L, and keep operations tight. Ideal if you have retail leadership experience and some automotive parts knowledge.
Team Captain – Footwear & Apparel
- Employer: DICK'S Sporting Goods
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlight: Department‑level leader over footwear and apparel. You’ll coach teammates, set schedules, lead merchandising, and sometimes run the store. Great for someone with 1–3 years of retail and a love of sports or athleisure.
Beauty Advisor (Inside Sales) – Sally Beauty 01794
- Employer: Sally Beauty
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time (varied schedules)
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlight: Customer‑facing beauty role helping shoppers with hair color, cosmetics, skin care, and nails. Comes with product discounts, free samples, and training, plus potential eligibility for medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO based on hours.
Retail Sales Associate, Key Holder
- Employer: DXL Big & Tall
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Likely full-time or part-time with key holder responsibility (not specified)
- Salary: Not listed; quarterly bonuses for the entire team
- Highlight: Specialty menswear store (Big & Tall) where you’ll sell, style, and help coach teammates, plus hold keys and help lead the floor. Stores are freestanding and close at 7pm, which is rare in retail.
Liquor Store General Manager 1B – North Front Street, Steelton
- Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Fine Wine & Good Spirits
- Location: North Front Street, Steelton (Harrisburg area), PA
- Type: Full-time (75 hours biweekly; no telework)
- Salary: Not listed; state role with strong benefits, retirement options, paid leave
- Highlight: Run a state liquor store end‑to‑end: staff leadership, sales, inventory, compliance, and cash handling. Good move if you have supervisory retail experience and want long‑term stability with government benefits.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.