📋 Harrisburg admin jobs with multiple roles and solid pay

Harrisburg has a nice mix of steady state jobs and flexible office roles right now. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Department of State

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Location: Harrisburg, PA (office with part‑time telework after training)

(office with part‑time telework after training) Type: Full-time

Salary: $36,831/year (starting, before taxes)

Help process business filings, payments, and records that keep PA businesses running. Good fit if you like detailed data entry, mail and records work, and steady customer service in a structured state role with strong benefits and paid leave.

Employer: Triton Sensors

Location: Harrisburg, PA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (15–30 hours/week)

Pay: $27.00 – $35.00/hour

Hands-on role keeping orders, shipping, and invoices on track for a growing company. Great if you enjoy owning the details, juggling tasks, and working with tools like HubSpot or QuickBooks (not required) on a flexible schedule.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – PennDOT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Location: Harrisburg, PA (on-site, no telework)

(on-site, no telework) Type: Full-time

Deadline: Closes November 8, 2026 or after 50 applications (whichever comes first)

Support PennDOT’s Online Messenger program with phone and email help, audit reports, and transaction reviews. This is a step up from basic clerical work, with more independence and responsibility in a fast-paced office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas for other roles to search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.