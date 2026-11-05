💰 Harrisburg, PA Accounting & Finance – Multiple Mid to Senior Roles

Harrisburg’s finance scene is busy right now, from state government tax roles to healthcare and fintech leadership jobs. If you’ve got accounting or finance experience, there’s a nice mix of stable public work and high‑impact private roles.

Employer: Capital Blue Cross

Capital Blue Cross Location: Harrisburg, PA (hybrid – on site Tue/Wed)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on experience and market)

Lead the full pharmacy rebate and revenue process across commercial and Medicare lines of business. You’ll oversee rebate accounting, reporting, compliance, and analytics, manage a team, and work closely with Finance, Accounting, Actuarial, IT, and the PBM.

Employer: Circle (digital assets & fintech)

(digital assets & fintech) Location: Listed for Harrisburg, PA (flexible work environment)

Listed for (flexible work environment) Type: Full-time

Base Pay Range: $227,500 – $280,833 (final pay depends on experience and location)

Serve as the strategic finance partner to the Chief Product Officer and product leaders at a major blockchain/fintech company. You’ll own financial evaluation of new products, build models and business cases, lead planning and forecasting for Product, and present directly to senior leadership.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Department of Revenue

– Department of Revenue Location: Harrisburg, PA (telework part-time possible)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM

Salary: Not listed (state pay scale; starting salary may be non‑negotiable)

Review corporate tax reports and financial documents to determine accurate tax liability for the state. This role is great if you have corporate tax/accounting experience and want strong benefits, steady hours, and the option to work from home part of the week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.