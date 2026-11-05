🚌 Harrisburg PA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Tech Openings

Harrisburg’s truck and auto shops are busy and hiring. If you’ve got wrench skills and like steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $46.17/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus (flat-rate, based on work completed, productivity, and experience)

Lead-level auto tech role handling diagnostics, drivability, and electrical work while mentoring other techs. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, paid ASE tests and bonuses, and ongoing training to keep up with new automotive tech.

Employer: Ruan

Location: West Hanover (Harrisburg area), PA – 337 N. Fairville Avenue, 17112

– 337 N. Fairville Avenue, 17112 Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $26 – $38/hour, based on experience

Diesel tech role supporting dedicated customers with a Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. schedule and weekends off. Offers health, dental, vision, paid holidays and vacation, 401(k) with company match, tool reimbursement up to $1,000, work boot voucher, uniforms, and strong training and certification support.

Employer: Ascendance Truck Centers

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (1:30 p.m.–10:00 p.m.)

Pay: Not listed

Second-shift truck service tech role doing inspections, repairs, test drives, and customer-focused service at a commercial truck dealership. You’ll get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, paid training, and room to grow if you have at least one year of fleet/dealership or tech school experience.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.