undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Harrisburg Executive Roles With Multiple Leadership Openings
Harrisburg is busy right now for leaders who like to run teams and fix big problems. Here are a few solid management roles across healthcare, equipment, and real estate.
Specialty Operations Process Improvement Manager
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Harrisburg, PA (Specialty Pharmacy operations)
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary: $60,300 – $132,600 + potential bonus/short-term incentives
- Application window: Anticipated close 02/03/2027
Lead process and performance improvement projects for CVS’s specialty pharmacy, from front-end calls to back-end operations. Great fit if you have 5–8+ years in Lean Six Sigma/process improvement, enjoy data analysis, and want a role that directly impacts patient experience and efficiency.
Service Manager
- Employer: Stephenson Equipment, Inc.
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the service department for heavy equipment and specialized vehicles, leading techs and mechanics while managing budgets, safety, and complex repairs. Ideal if you bring 15+ years mechanical experience, 3–5 years in service leadership, and hold a CDL with strong hands-on troubleshooting skills.
Director of Property Management (Harrisburg)
- Employer: The Greene Group (for a fast-growing real estate startup client)
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, Senior Leadership
- Salary: Not listed
Newly created director role leading the full property management division for a 200+ unit portfolio of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. You’ll oversee leasing, renewals, maintenance, vendors, and AppFolio operations while reporting directly to the CEO and helping support new developments coming online in 2027.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good leadership roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.