👔 Harrisburg Executive Roles With Multiple Leadership Openings

Harrisburg is busy right now for leaders who like to run teams and fix big problems. Here are a few solid management roles across healthcare, equipment, and real estate.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Harrisburg, PA (Specialty Pharmacy operations)

(Specialty Pharmacy operations) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Salary: $60,300 – $132,600 + potential bonus/short-term incentives

+ potential bonus/short-term incentives Application window: Anticipated close 02/03/2027

Lead process and performance improvement projects for CVS’s specialty pharmacy, from front-end calls to back-end operations. Great fit if you have 5–8+ years in Lean Six Sigma/process improvement, enjoy data analysis, and want a role that directly impacts patient experience and efficiency.

Employer: Stephenson Equipment, Inc.

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the service department for heavy equipment and specialized vehicles, leading techs and mechanics while managing budgets, safety, and complex repairs. Ideal if you bring 15+ years mechanical experience, 3–5 years in service leadership, and hold a CDL with strong hands-on troubleshooting skills.

Employer: The Greene Group (for a fast-growing real estate startup client)

(for a fast-growing real estate startup client) Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time, Senior Leadership

Salary: Not listed

Newly created director role leading the full property management division for a 200+ unit portfolio of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. You’ll oversee leasing, renewals, maintenance, vendors, and AppFolio operations while reporting directly to the CEO and helping support new developments coming online in 2027.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good leadership roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.