🚔 Harrisburg public safety jobs with multiple security roles

Harrisburg has a steady flow of security openings right now, from retail patrols to live music venues. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.55/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:30 AM – 6:15 PM

Mon–Fri, Why it’s appealing: Daytime hours, steady weekday schedule, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, and retirement plan. You’ll patrol a retail beverage store, deter theft, respond to incidents, and write clear reports.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time (Armed)

Pay: $23.35/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Mon–Fri, Requirements: Act 235 certification , 21+ , high school diploma or equivalent, background check and drug screen.

, , high school diploma or equivalent, background check and drug screen. Why it’s appealing: Higher pay for armed work, regular daytime shifts, and paid training plus health and retirement benefits. You’ll handle armed patrols, respond to incidents, and support client safety.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Part-time (Unarmed)

Pay: $19.13/hour

Schedule: Sat–Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sat–Sun, Requirements: At least 6 months of security experience , high school diploma or equivalent, background check and drug screen.

At least , high school diploma or equivalent, background check and drug screen. Why it’s appealing: Solid weekend side income with a clear set schedule. You’ll guard a financial institution, control access, patrol ATMs and parking areas, and use tech to log activity.

Employer: XL Live

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Hours: 12–20 hours/week , in-person

, in-person Why it’s appealing: Work in a live music setting with a flexible schedule and employee discounts. You’ll scan IDs, wand/search patrons, watch over bands and VIP areas, and keep guests safe using de-escalation skills.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.