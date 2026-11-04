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🛒 Multiple Harrisburg Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Benefits
Harrisburg has some solid front-line roles open right now, many with benefits and room to grow. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.
Assistant Manager II – Family Dollar
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 101 Rear S 25th St, Harrisburg, PA 17104
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy discount store: support daily operations, lead and train associates, handle opening/closing, merchandising, and cash deposits. This role fits someone with retail or grocery experience who wants management duties plus health, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Salesperson – Advance Auto Parts
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time (position can also be part-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone with parts, batteries, and wipers. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting up to 50–100 lbs, and want a mix of customer service, stocking, and occasional local deliveries.
Overnight Ambassador – Harrisburg Airport
- Employer: Reimagined Parking
- Location: 1 Terminal Dr, Middletown, PA 17057 (Harrisburg Airport)
- Type: Full-time (varying shifts)
- Pay: $16/hour
Frontline customer service in the airport parking areas: greeting guests, giving directions, helping with payment, and keeping lots safe and orderly. This is an outdoor, on-your-feet job with PTO, 8 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, life & disability, and parental leave for full-time staff.
Wireless Retail Sales Representative – AT&T Authorized Retailer
- Employer: Alliance Mobile – AT&T National Authorized Retailer
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13/hr base; average about $17/hr with bonuses; top performers $25+/hr (no cap on bonus)
Help customers pick the right AT&T phones, plans, and accessories while hitting personal and store sales goals. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, paid training, 50% AT&T discount, and extra perks like DoorDash DashPass and referral bonuses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes nearby openings too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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