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🤝 Harrisburg PA Community & Social Services – Multiple Openings
Harrisburg has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. Here are a few roles where your work really matters day to day.
Direct Support Professional (DSP) – Part Time/Evenings
- Employer: The Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC)
- Location: Harrisburg, PA
- Type: Part-time (20+ hours/week, flexible hours)
- Pay: $17.55/hour + $1/hour evening shift differential
- Perks: $500 sign-on bonus, 60 hours paid vacation first year, dental & vision, life insurance, long-term disability
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in daily life—things like cooking, shopping, personal care, and getting out into the community. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a driver’s license, and want an entry-level role where you can make a clear difference and grow in human services.
Medical Social Worker, Home Health (Per Diem)
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Based in Harrisburg, PA, serving Dauphin & Cumberland counties
- Type: Per Diem / Home Health Visits
- Pay: $62.00 – $68.00 per point, weekly pay
Licensed MSW social workers (LMSW or LISW) can do home visits, help clients and families with social/emotional needs, and connect them to community resources. Nice if you want flexible, field-based work with an established home health agency and like being part of a multi-disciplinary care team.
Orientation and Mobility Specialist
- Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services
- Location: Harrisburg District Office, serving multiple surrounding counties
- Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week, Mon–Fri)
- Salary: $60,538/year starting for new state hires
- Work setup: Office-based with field work; part-time telework may be available after training
Provide orientation and mobility training so people who are blind or visually impaired can travel safely at home and in the community. Great for someone with an orientation & mobility degree or ACVREP certification who wants stable state employment, strong benefits, and a mission-driven role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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