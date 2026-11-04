🤝 Harrisburg PA Community & Social Services – Multiple Openings

Harrisburg has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. Here are a few roles where your work really matters day to day.

Employer: The Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC)

The Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC) Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Part-time (20+ hours/week, flexible hours)

Pay: $17.55/hour + $1/hour evening shift differential

Perks: $500 sign-on bonus, 60 hours paid vacation first year, dental & vision, life insurance, long-term disability

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in daily life—things like cooking, shopping, personal care, and getting out into the community. Good fit if you’re 18+, have a driver’s license, and want an entry-level role where you can make a clear difference and grow in human services.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Based in Harrisburg, PA , serving Dauphin & Cumberland counties

Based in , serving Dauphin & Cumberland counties Type: Per Diem / Home Health Visits

Pay: $62.00 – $68.00 per point, weekly pay

Licensed MSW social workers (LMSW or LISW) can do home visits, help clients and families with social/emotional needs, and connect them to community resources. Nice if you want flexible, field-based work with an established home health agency and like being part of a multi-disciplinary care team.

Employer: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services

Location: Harrisburg District Office , serving multiple surrounding counties

, serving multiple surrounding counties Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week, Mon–Fri)

Salary: $60,538/year starting for new state hires

starting for new state hires Work setup: Office-based with field work; part-time telework may be available after training

Provide orientation and mobility training so people who are blind or visually impaired can travel safely at home and in the community. Great for someone with an orientation & mobility degree or ACVREP certification who wants stable state employment, strong benefits, and a mission-driven role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.