📣 Harrisburg Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $50K–$100K+ Paths

Harrisburg is busy with sales roles right now, from field work to relationship-based consulting. If you like talking with people and chasing goals, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Luxora Consulting

Luxora Consulting Location: Harrisburg, PA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $4,000–$5,000 per month

Meet local business owners face to face and help them upgrade their wireless and internet with AT&T Business. Good fit if you like clear, simple selling, hitting personal targets, and building long-term client relationships.

Employer: Everstory Partners – Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Targeted first-year earnings: ~$50,000, uncapped commission or guaranteed hourly (whichever is greater)

Help families plan funeral and cemetery arrangements with care and clear guidance. You’ll work leads, do community outreach, use HubSpot CRM, and earn commission with a full benefits package and paid training.

Employer: Confidential client via gpac

Location: Home-based in PA (serving Harrisburg & region)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $65,000–$75,000 + commission (path to $100,000+ by year three)

Grow a book of business with insurance carriers, adjusters, law firms, and restoration contractors. Ideal if you already sell into the insurance/legal/restoration space and want a home-based role with regional travel and solid benefits.

Employer: Nielsen

Location: Harrisburg, PA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary with potential bonuses/incentives (range depends on location and experience)

Be the face of Nielsen, driving a company vehicle to recruit households for TV and media ratings. Great for people who like being on the road, talking with new people, and working non-traditional hours with a full benefits package.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Harrisburg, PA 17109

Type: Full-time

Total compensation: $85,000–$100,000+ (no cap)

Use company-provided leads (web, mail, in-person seminars) to help families with pre-need end-of-life planning. Comes with training pay, weekly sales workshops, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, and growth potential across the U.S. and Canada.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers the last few questions you might have.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.