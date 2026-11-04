🧑‍💼 Harrisburg HR Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Now Hiring

Harrisburg has some solid HR openings right now, from corporate compensation to hands-on recruiting. If you work in Human Resources or talent, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Harrisburg, PA (Human Resources organization)

(Human Resources organization) Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency page for ranges by city; CA range listed as $105,735 – $247,365 (Harrisburg range not specified)

Lead compensation benchmarking and strategy for a major professional services firm. You’ll analyze market data, guide pay decisions, support year-end compensation cycles, and partner closely with HR and business leaders. Best fit if you have 5+ years of broad-based compensation experience and strong Excel/PowerPoint skills.

Employer: OneWell Health Care

Location: Harrisburg, PA (office-based)

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

High-volume recruiting role supporting multi-state hiring for a mission-driven home and community care provider. You’ll source, screen, and coordinate hires for clinical, direct care, and admin roles, working closely with HR leadership and using an ATS daily. Ideal if you have 2+ years of recruiting experience, strong sourcing skills, and care about supporting people with IDD and Autism.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Harrisburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a long-running, family-owned trucking company that serves the live entertainment industry. This role coordinates owner-operator recruiting and onboarding, runs orientation sessions, handles safety-related paperwork, and keeps records organized across Recruiting and Safety. Great fit if you have trucking/transportation experience, love details, and enjoy helping new hires get set up.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, click through, skim the full description, and toss in an application—you never know which one will call back first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.