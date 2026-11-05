Free youth basketball clinic on Nov. 14

Harrisburg Parks & Recreation and the Central Penn Knights will host a free Basketball Skills & Drills Clinic for boys and girls ages 6–15 on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the 7th & Radnor Courts. The clinic will focus on building basketball skills and learning new drills, and registration is required. Register at harrisburg.recdesk.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Parks and Recreation, City of Harrisburg