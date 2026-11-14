📅 Free lecture on Harrisburg’s role in the Revolutionary War

Learn some local history at a free, in-person talk on Wednesday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Hunter Centennial Barn.

Local journalist Joe McClure, a news editor for The Patriot-News, will present “Ripe for Revolution: Things to Know about Harrisburg and the Revolutionary War.” He’ll share stories of Harrisburg-area patriots, how locals pushed back against British rule, and how our region has remembered the conflict.

This event is free and held in conjunction with the Annual Membership Meeting of the Friends.

Pre-registration isn’t required, but it is appreciated so they can plan seating.

Register or get details: