Harrisburg’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like working with guests and don’t mind a fast pace, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Harrisburg, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Step into restaurant leadership with paid 3+ weeks of management training, free meals on shift, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more). You’ll help run the store, lead the team, and make sure guests have a great experience, with clear paths to grow into higher management.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Harrisburg, NC, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like talking with people and working with food. You’ll greet guests, slice and prep deli items, keep products fresh, and help keep the deli clean and stocked.

Employer: Smoothie King

Location: Harrisburg, NC, US

Type: Full-time or Part-time (evening shift 3p–9p)

Full-time or Part-time (evening shift 3p–9p) Pay: $9.00 – $12.00 per hour

Perfect if you want flexible hours and a fun, fast-paced spot. You’ll make smoothies, run the register, keep the shop clean, and take care of guests, with paid training, an employee discount, and food provided on shift.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.