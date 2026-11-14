undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Harrisburg NC Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Harrisburg’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are looking for friendly, reliable people. If you like working with guests and don’t mind a fast pace, these local openings are worth a look.
Assistant Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)
Step into restaurant leadership with paid 3+ weeks of management training, free meals on shift, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more). You’ll help run the store, lead the team, and make sure guests have a great experience, with clear paths to grow into higher management.
Deli Clerk (Part-Time) – Lowes Foods
- Employer: Lowes Foods
- Location: Harrisburg, NC, US
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you like talking with people and working with food. You’ll greet guests, slice and prep deli items, keep products fresh, and help keep the deli clean and stocked.
Team Member (3pm–9pm) – Smoothie King
- Employer: Smoothie King
- Location: Harrisburg, NC, US
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (evening shift 3p–9p)
- Pay: $9.00 – $12.00 per hour
Perfect if you want flexible hours and a fun, fast-paced spot. You’ll make smoothies, run the register, keep the shop clean, and take care of guests, with paid training, an employee discount, and food provided on shift.
If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.